Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Purchases 18,529 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 18,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $18,899.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,822,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,377.38. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 2,311 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334.11.

On Monday, April 7th, Gregg Williams acquired 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams bought 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

VANI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VANI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivani Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

