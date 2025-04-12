Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Purchases 18,529 Shares

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 18,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $18,899.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,822,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,377.38. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 2,311 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334.11.
  • On Monday, April 7th, Gregg Williams acquired 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00.
  • On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams bought 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Vivani Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

VANI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VANI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivani Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VANI

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.