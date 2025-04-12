Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.77, but opened at $68.85. Visteon shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 73,872 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Visteon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

