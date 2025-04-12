VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 7,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.