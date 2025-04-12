Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Kevin Begley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,141.40. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Village Super Market Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
