VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. VF has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

