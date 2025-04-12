Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 20.3% – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shot up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

