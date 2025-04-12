Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price was up 20.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

