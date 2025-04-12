Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 20.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

See Also

