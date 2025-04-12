Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Further Reading

