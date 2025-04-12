Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) were up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

