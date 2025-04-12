Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was up 20.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.