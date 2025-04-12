Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,615,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 4,832,815 shares.The stock last traded at $47.49 and had previously closed at $48.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after acquiring an additional 616,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.