Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Reduced by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.35. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.