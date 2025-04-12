Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.