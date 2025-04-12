Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.84 and last traded at C$22.90. Approximately 66,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 137,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.95.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.22.
