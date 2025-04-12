VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 2370103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.