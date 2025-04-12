VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 2370103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

