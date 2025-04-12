Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.85 and last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 1138352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $80,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 344,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after purchasing an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,532,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

