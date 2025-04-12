United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 90,971,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 50,761,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 14.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.