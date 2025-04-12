United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

