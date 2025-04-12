Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.82. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 355,297 shares traded.

Tuniu Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85,220.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Tuniu’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tuniu by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Tuniu by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

