Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.58 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.18). Approximately 179,569,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,293% from the average daily volume of 12,889,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

The company has a market cap of £242.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.05.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,486.91). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

