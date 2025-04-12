Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 60.80 ($0.80). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 62.35 ($0.82), with a volume of 54,682 shares changing hands.

Trifast Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £91.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -62.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trifast Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £196,800 ($257,591.62). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,400 ($16,230.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 771,029 shares of company stock worth $57,852,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

