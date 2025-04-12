Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enfusion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENFN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 270.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $35,573.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,937.50. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $130,438.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,737.33. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $772,015. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
