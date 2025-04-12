Trexquant Investment LP Sells 54,793 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,793 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Boston Partners lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.