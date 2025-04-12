Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $786,000 Investment in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Metallus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $326,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of MTUS opened at $12.69 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

