Trexquant Investment LP Has $848,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,568 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Knowles by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Knowles by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Knowles Stock Up 0.2 %

KN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

