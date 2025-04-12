Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 179,684 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

