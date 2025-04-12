Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

