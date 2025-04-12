Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

