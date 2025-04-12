Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,824,000 after purchasing an additional 692,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,635,000 after purchasing an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

VICI stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

