Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corning by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

