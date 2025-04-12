Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,780 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NU were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NU by 112.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NU by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 359,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 417,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

