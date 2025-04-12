Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.62. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

