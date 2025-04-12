TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.78.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $1,309.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,335.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

