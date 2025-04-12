Townsquare Capital LLC Has $16.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,565 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

