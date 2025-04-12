Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

