Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Topcon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

