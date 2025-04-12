TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TopBuild worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $288.86 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.