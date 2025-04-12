Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 278,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 95,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and a P/E ratio of -18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games.

