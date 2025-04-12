Timothy Rolph Sells 6,250 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $224,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,589.48. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $556,625.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,059,562.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

