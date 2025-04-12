The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.