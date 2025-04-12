The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,459,000 after buying an additional 1,090,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,524.40. This trade represents a 56.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.