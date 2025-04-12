The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.98.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
