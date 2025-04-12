The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 1.9 %
DXYN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
