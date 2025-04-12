The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

