Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 543371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Tesoro Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.