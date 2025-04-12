Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 4.8 %

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,738,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,725,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

