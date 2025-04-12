Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Taisei Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Taisei Company Profile



Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Featured Articles

