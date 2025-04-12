Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) traded up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.15 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 88.16 ($1.15). 11,893,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average session volume of 885,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current year.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

