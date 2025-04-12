Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after buying an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,778,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $77,209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.